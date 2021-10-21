Health Board: 441 hospitalized patients, 1,506 cases, six deaths

As of Thursday morning, 441 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 1,506 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows.

There are 313 patients hospitalized in Estonia for the coronavirus, of which 209 (66 percent) are unvaccinated and 104 (33 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 441 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. 128 are being treated for other illnesses.

In total, 8,804 tests were analyzed with the positive share at 17.1 percent. Of the new cases, 974 (64.7 percent) were unvaccinated and 532 (35.3 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 775,034 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 731,826 of them having already received their second dose. 2,460 vaccine doses were administered since Wednesday morning.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,167.06, data from the Health Board shows.

There were six deaths, involving a 74-year old woman, a 76-year old woman, an 83-year old man, an 86-year old woman, a 90-year old man and a 93-year old man. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,444 people in Estonia in total.

441 total patients receiving treatment in hospital, 36 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 441 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 17 under assisted breathing. There are 36 patients in intensive care.

A total of 8,804 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 1,506 returning positive and 7,298 negative – a positive rate of 17.1 percent.

There have been 2,057,231 tests conducted in total since the start of March last year, with 177,287 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

156,437 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 49,468 (31.6 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 106,969 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

