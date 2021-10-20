Minister: Vaccination motivators are being looked for

News
Jaak Aab and Kaja Kallas attending government sitting on Thursday.
Jaak Aab and Kaja Kallas attending government sitting on Thursday. Source: Stenbocki maja Flickr
News

While Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says that the state is promoting anti-coronavirus vaccinations for the elderly via the help of family doctors, for whom it is planning a 'motivation package', Jaak Aab (Center), Minister for Public Administration - effectively the minister for the regions - adds the government is also continuing to look at other avenues, such as help with other medical costs.

Paying €100 to over-60s who get vaccinated was one of the measures to improve rates presented by the Center Party last week. The prime minister, however, said at a press conference on Tuesday that she doesn't support this policy.

Aab told ETV morning program "Terevisioon" Wednesday that the Center Party, too, has excluded the idea of material motivators for vaccinations alone, but is looking for other attractive options. There have been talks about compensating for dental care or medications. "We are searching for that right option," Aab said.

Aab said that experts also oppose payment-for-vaccination, but motivating by compensating for other expenses is under discussion. In compensating dental care, the law should be amended, Aab said, adding this would take three months.

Kallas said at Tuesday's press conference that the government is in any case discussing additional measures to reach the elderly.

She said: "Additionally motivating family doctors is the tool that should help to persuade them. With family doctors, we are planning a larger vaccination action. What are we doing right now - family doctors and nurses can persuade the elderly because they are the people who they are listening to in health care questions."

The prime minister said she opposes paying money directly to people on the grounds that other countries' experiences haven't proven the efficacy of so doing.

"There are several problems. First, vaccinating is a moral responsibility, second, the fact that we have people who are afraid of the side effects, and scientists are saying that this makes them hesitate even more," Kallas added.

She pointed out that the development of a motivation package would further slow down the pace of vaccination, as people would wait for the package rather than missing out, thus slowing the process.

Providing inducements may also run into legal issues, including the fact that it would provide unequal treatment to the same demographic, i.e. over 60s who had not yet been vaccinated, months after the option to do so emerged, would effectively be rewarded for holding off whereas those who had got vaccinated early on would not receive any material reward.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:41

Number of Estonian permanent residents drops by more than 3,300

13:07

Jüri Ratas: Riigikogu cannot interevene in establishing restrictions

13:01

Jüri Saar: The advent of the zombie parties

12:45

State weather service issues Level One storm warning

12:38

Isamaa chair: Restrictions on movement cannot be decided quietly by cabinet

12:12

Concert organizer: The culture sector has tried hard, but we are not heard

11:57

Tartu University Hospital suspends scheduled treatment from Monday

11:46

Minister: Vaccination motivators are being looked for

11:17

Opposition MP: New restrictions will not reduce hospitals' workload

10:56

Indrek Saar will not run as SDE chairman again Updated

10:34

Health Board: 413 hospitalized patients, 1,347 cases, three deaths

10:29

AK: EDF conscript shortfall not result of vaccine skepticism

10:03

Ratas: We have one gauge for restrictions - hospitals coping

09:34

Baltic ministers: US-China conflict must not overshadow Russia threat

09:01

Party ratings: EKRE retains lead over Reform, Center improves

08:37

Intra-hospital spread of coronavirus a growing problem

08:10

Unvaccinated culture minister will not be able to visit events from Monday

19.10

Kallas: Coronavirus test proof not acceptable certification from Monday Updated

19.10

Playtech Estonia to stay put following sale to Australian slot-machine firm

19.10

State plan to procure island passenger ferries on hold

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.10

Kallas: Coronavirus test proof not acceptable certification from Monday Updated

19.10

Stores to implement stricter coronavirus restrictions

19.10

Latvia plans 'lockdown' from October 21

18.10

Local elections 2021: Results

08:10

Unvaccinated culture minister will not be able to visit events from Monday

19.10

Ratas not ruling out new coronavirus emergency situation

19.10

Scientific council: Lockdown of no use without vaccinations

19.10

Health Board: 412 hospitalized patients, 1,102 new cases, six deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: