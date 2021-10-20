Prime minister: 94 percent of covid intensive care cases are unvaccinated

Over 94 percent of patients currently in intensive care due to the coronavirus are unvaccinated, prime minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) says, while keeping society open can only be done by curbing the movement of unvaccinated adults, along the lines of new regulations coming into effect on Monday.

She said: "When we see from data that unvaccinated people are the ones who get more sick and who end up in hospital more, then it is clear that it is they who need to be protected and, unfortunately, we have to do so by limiting their contacts."

While Kallas was referring to adults, vaccinations of young people in their teens has also been going ahead, though, Kallas said, minors would not be receiving the Moderna vacccine.

"We are not vaccinating young people with Moderna," Kallas responded at MPs' question time at the Riigikogu Wednesday. "At least according to the information I have," she continued, adding that youner people would be getting the Pfizer/BioNTech product.

Overall, the burden to hospitals is growing as a result of the influx of unvaccinated people, who are also the patients who suffer most, making up two-thirds of those admitted to hospital due to the virus and, as noted, over nine-tenths of those in intensive care.

