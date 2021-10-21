Daily: PPA chief says over 60 police refusing to get vaccinated

Over 60 Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel are refusing vaccination, the organization's chief says, while many of them will likely have to leave the force by year-end, if they do not change their minds, daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reports.

Elmar Vaher, head of the PPA, noted that the individuals, a total of 66, work in roles which require vaccination.

Vaher told EPL (link in Estonian) that: "Let's specify why an employee hasn't been vaccinated so far. Is it due to fear? How can we alleviate those fears? Sixty-six people have said they definitely won't get vaccinated, and I think it's likely that some of them will also have to leave."

Vaher said that he hoped at least some people will stay on.

The overall number of unvaccinated PPA personnel is considerably higher, at around 350, Vaher added, while these individuals are to be contacted on the matter. The 66 figure refers to those who have publicly stated opposition to getting vaccinated.

Stepped-up face-mask-wearing and coronavirus certification checks have meant a diversion of resources from other tasks, such as traffic policing, Vaher added, stressing that life-saving services will be unaffected.

PPA responses to non-life-or-death scenarios may take longer than before, he said.

--

