Pair arrested after body found in ditch

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have arrested two people suspected of murder, after a decomposing body was found in a ditch in the village of Soodevähe, just east of Tallinn Airport. The victim, a male, is thought to have been an acquaintance of the two suspects, a man and a woman.

The prosecutor's office says the body was found by a passer-by and had been weighed down before being submerged in the culvert, while Natalia Miilvee, North District Prosecutor, leading the investigation, said the PPA: "Detained a 41-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman," last Monday. The victim is estimated to have been killed some time in August, BNS reports.

"The prime suspect is the man, aged 41, who has a previous criminal record and was already considered by the prosecutor's office as at high risk of committing further crimes, hence why we asked the court to remand him in custody for the duration of the pretrial investigation," Miilvee continued.

"Investigators and forensic experts who started work at the scene discovered that weights had been attached to the body of the male victim so that that it would remain submerged. According to the forensic surgeon, the condition of the body indicates that the killing may have been committed in August," the prosecutor added.

The body exhibited signs of violence.

A 51-year-old woman has also been arrested.

The victim and the suspects were known to each other, preliminary investigations suggest, with the killing likely the result of a row that had broken out, after alcohol had been consumed by all three.

As a result of the, The PPA identified the suspects within 24 hours, following scene-of-crime work by homicide and forensics teams.

A court has approved two months' custody for the male suspect.

