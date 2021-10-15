Pair arrested after body found in ditch

News
PPA patrol cars (photo is illustrative).
PPA patrol cars (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have arrested two people suspected of murder, after a decomposing body was found in a ditch in the village of Soodevähe, just east of Tallinn Airport. The victim, a male, is thought to have been an acquaintance of the two suspects, a man and a woman.

The prosecutor's office says the body was found by a passer-by and had been weighed down before being submerged in the culvert, while Natalia Miilvee, North District Prosecutor, leading the investigation, said the PPA: "Detained a 41-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman," last Monday. The victim is estimated to have been killed some time in August, BNS reports.

"The prime suspect is the man, aged 41, who has a previous criminal record and was already considered by the prosecutor's office as at high risk of committing further crimes, hence why we asked the court to remand him in custody for the duration of the pretrial investigation," Miilvee continued.

"Investigators and forensic experts who started work at the scene discovered that weights had been attached to the body of the male victim so that that it would remain submerged. According to the forensic surgeon, the condition of the body indicates that the killing may have been committed in August," the prosecutor added.

The body exhibited signs of violence.

A 51-year-old woman has also been arrested.

The victim and the suspects were known to each other, preliminary investigations suggest, with the killing likely the result of a row that had broken out, after alcohol had been consumed by all three.

As a result of the, The PPA identified the suspects within 24 hours, following scene-of-crime work by homicide and forensics teams.

A court has approved two months' custody for the male suspect. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:32

Pair arrested after body found in ditch

18:06

Enefit Green IPO shares oversubscribed 4-fold

16:00

Government press service refuses to disclose source of Kallas proposals

15:21

Kiik does not support Kallas' tougher coronavirus measures

15:01

Party ratings: Center will not maintain its absolute majority in Tallinn

14:23

Tartu municipality mayor: Plots near ERM should be exchanged for state land

14:03

Reform presents Center with its coronavirus proposals

13:42

Study: Traffic offenders stand out both in unhealthy and healthy activities

13:27

Raido Saar: Cryptocurrency companies facing another gauntlet

12:56

Austrian court hits Andreas Veerpalu with suspended jail sentence

12:24

Video: Outtakes reveal lighter side of Kersti Kaljulaid's term in office

11:53

Former Health Board department leader: No quick fix to vaccination slowdown

11:29

EKRE seeks annulment of e-voting result

11:24

Ultra-athlete has completed 10 of 60 consecutive triathlons

10:51

Center Party publishes its six coronavirus proposals

10:42

Health Board: 349 hospitalized patients, six deaths

10:24

Interest in booster doses inconsistent nationwide

10:03

Party ratings: Reform slightly ahead of EKRE, Center support rises

09:55

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on official visit to Latvia

09:37

Audit office: Rail Baltic land acquisition five years behind schedule

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

14.10

Spread of coronavirus in Estonia has reached very high level

10:42

Health Board: 349 hospitalized patients, six deaths

13.10

Anti-money laundering chief: Cryptocurrency licenses should be revoked

14.10

Karis orders Kadriorg honor guard return to wearing dress uniform

11:29

EKRE seeks annulment of e-voting result

14.10

Health Board: 342 hospitalized patients, 1,060 cases, five deaths

14.10

Electricity trading price falls nearly 40 percent in 24 hours

14.10

Greens chairwoman says idea of tazing litterers was a joke

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: