Reform presents Center with its coronavirus proposals

The Reform Party adds five proposals for containing the coronavirus and promoting vaccination to those of Center Party.

Reform Party Riigikogu group chairman Mart Võrklaev sent ERR his party's counter-proposals to what the Center Party suggested on Friday morning. Opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) MP Jevgeni Ossinovski was the first to propose his five solutions.

1. It is paramount existing rules are complied with. The government discussed the situation with director of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and it was agreed that companies failing to comply with regulations will be looked at more closely. Information will be collected on repeat violators and the police will be carrying out targeted raids.

2. Participation of unvaccinated people in entertainment and leisure time activities should be temporarily restricted (for example, for a period of two months). Most coronavirus patients who require hospitalization are unvaccinated. Therefore, it is necessary to reduce contact with other people of unvaccinated persons to avoid overloading hospitals.

3. Support for performance-based vaccination promotion. We want to agree on a system of rewards for family doctors and local governments that achieve high vaccination rates. The goal should be to vaccinate 70 percent of people and 85 percent of people in risk groups in practice lists or local governments.

4. It is necessary to ensure vaccination remains effective for a long time. The health and labor minister will have to present the government with a more detailed plan with clear activities of how to bring booster doses to more groups of residents. The government decided last week that booster shots will be offered, in addition to the elderly and nursing home residents, to healthcare, social and education workers.

5. Fears of vaccination need to be addressed. We have already expanded vaccination counseling possibilities and find that even more attention must be paid to overturning myths and fears about vaccination.

