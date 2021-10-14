EKRE, SDE call for clearer government communication

The government needs to be clearer in its communication around coronavirus, vaccination and restrictions, members of opposition parties EKRE and the Social Democrats (SDE) said on Thursday.

Speaking on ETV's morning show "Terevisioon", Riigikogu members Helle-Moonika Helme (EKRE) and Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) criticized the Reform-Center coalition's communication style.

Helme said the messages being issued are different which can cause confusion.

Ossinovski said there are three main components to getting people vaccinated, systemic and understandable communication, motivation of vaccinators and those to be vaccinated.

He said the government has not reacted quickly enough or understood the scale of the problem. "I hope that concrete decisions will come from the government today," Ossinovski said.

"We have talked a lot about vaccination, but it is clear that the Estonian state does not currently have a vaccination plan," he said. "We do all kinds of things, but we do not really have a targeted action plan with a specific action plan, differentiated by weeks and target groups, it is urgently needed," he said.

Both members of parliament said the healthcare system needs more resources but do not agree with new restrictions.

Ossinovski said people can help the situation by social distancing and wearing a mask indoors. Helme said hand washing should not be forgotten.

