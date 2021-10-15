Center Party publishes its six coronavirus proposals

The Center Party's coalition delegation has submitted six proposals to its partner-in-government Reform, which it says will help keep society open and increase the percentage of vaccinated people. The proposals include paying compensation for getting vaccinated to the elderly.

The Center Party sent its announcement to the media on Friday morning, with the following proposals:

1. Subsidy or compensation of €100 to the elderly (60+) who complete a primary vaccination course or getting the booster shot.

2. Performance bonus of €10,000 for all family doctor centers which have completed vaccination for at least 80 percent of those on their lists, in the 60+ age group.

3. Bonus of one month's salary to care home employees where at least 90 percent of staff are vaccinated.

4. A support measure of €10-20 to local governments per resident, when at least 80 percent of people 60 and over are inoculated.

5. Setting up a state vaccine fund, including a comprehensive patient insurance system.

6. Vaccination "taxi" to improve home vaccination services.

Chairman of Center Party Jüri Ratas said that the party has worked across two governments in enabling people to live with as few restrictions as possible, and that vaccination against COVID-19 would be free to all.

"The Center Party primarily supports positive measures, which would also support increasing the percentage of vaccinated people. We have put several proposals supporting this goal on the table in the coalition and hope to reach an agreement," Ratas said.

Differences: Restrictions or motivating

The government discussed on Thursday possibilities for boosting the percentage of vaccinated people, as well as possible restrictions.

One proposal from the Reform Party was to no longer allow access to places requiring a test result to those who only had proof of a negative test result, and not vaccination proof.

Chairman of Reform Party's Riigikogu faction Mart Võrklaev wrote in daily newspaper Postimees (link in Estonian) that establishing additional movement restrictions on unvaccinated people should be considered. "For example, the certificate should be requested in shopping centers. Food stores and pharmacies have to stay open for everybody."

