Tallinn Zoo chimps awaiting second coronavirus dose

News
Quincy, a chimpanzee at Tallinn Zoo.
Quincy, a chimpanzee at Tallinn Zoo. Source: Inari Leiman/Tallinna loomaaed
News

Tallinn Zoo chimpanzees Betty and Quincy might be the only zoo residents in Europe to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and are now waiting for their second dose.

Investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress (link in Estonian) wrote on Wednesday that Betty and Quincy could be the only zoo residents in Europe to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Primates have been reported to test positive for the coronavirus worldwide and some animals in Tallinn Zoo have also been confirmed to have had the infection.

"If the chimpanzees fall seriously ill, it means they will likely die. You cannot put a wild animal under an IV or send them to recover under a ventilator - they get aggressive," said Estonian University of Life Sciences animal clinic chief physician Aleksandr Semjonov, adding that if people lose their appetite while ill, they can still be administered medication. It is not the same case for animals.

The chimps were administered vaccines left over from general population vaccinations as part of a complete health check four weeks ago. Both primates were administered Pfizer vaccines.

Aleksandr Semjonov said he is on "stand-by" this week in the hopes of there being leftover doses available since the zoo only has two chimps.

In January of this year, Tallinn Zoo's male asiatic lion Juna died at 17 years old due to renal failure, a frequent issue among older felines. An autopsy uncovered that the lion was also carrying the coronavirus. Semjonov said the zoo has no clue where the large cat contracted the virus.

Chimpanzee at Tallinn Zoo. Source: Tallinn Zoo

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:02

Environment ministry: RMK should ask local government for logging permit

17:35

Lauri Laats: Election success stems from solving issues at micro level

17:14

Prime minister: 94 percent of covid intensive care cases are unvaccinated

17:07

Tallinn Zoo chimps awaiting second coronavirus dose

17:03

Tallinn schools seeing more and more coronavirus outbreaks

16:44

Churches council concerned about apparent lack of 2022 state budget funding

16:34

Reform wins local elections e-vote again

16:11

Health minister: We are counting on family physicians to boost vaccinations

16:03

Health Board: Healthcare system very close to disaster level

15:42

Culture minister: I have no intention of stepping down

15:42

Lawyer: In stepping aside on restrictions, Riigikogu is not doing its job

15:09

Coronavirus counseling, vaccination points to open in Tallinn

14:43

Global Estonian Report: October 20-27

14:11

Jurmala Spa manager on Latvian lockdown: It brings me to tears

14:02

Signe Riisalo: Child well-being goal of family mediation

13:41

Number of Estonian permanent residents drops by more than 3,300

13:07

Jüri Ratas: Riigikogu cannot interevene in establishing restrictions

13:01

Jüri Saar: The advent of the zombie parties

12:45

State weather service issues Level One storm warning

12:38

Isamaa chair: Restrictions on movement cannot be decided quietly by cabinet

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.10

Kallas: Coronavirus test proof not acceptable certification from Monday Updated

08:10

Unvaccinated culture minister will not be able to visit events from Monday

19.10

Stores to implement stricter coronavirus restrictions

19.10

Latvia plans 'lockdown' from October 21

18.10

Local elections 2021: Results

10:34

Health Board: 413 hospitalized patients, 1,347 cases, three deaths

13:41

Number of Estonian permanent residents drops by more than 3,300

18.10

Gambling software developer Playtech sold for more than €3 billion

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: