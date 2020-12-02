Polar bear Rasputin settles into new home at Tallinn Zoo

After two weeks in quarantine, polar bear Rasputin has started to settle into his new home at Tallinn Zoo.

The bear, who arrived in Estonia from the United Kingdom, started to explore his new enclosure on December 1.

ETV's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported that he ignored treats which had been laid out for him and went for a swim instead.

If everything goes well, on Friday he will meet polar bear Frida who has been lined up as a potential mate.

Watch the video above to see Rasputin in his new home.

--

