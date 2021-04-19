Gallery: Polar bears Rasputin and Friida meet again

Tallinn Zoo's polar bears Friida and Rasputin decided last week that they are ready to meet up for a swim and some playing time.

The polar bears had a pleasant meet-up after their first meeting in February this year. The bears wrestled, played and swam together. Rasputin, also known as Raspi, and Friida will share the space until they grow tired of each other and begin showing it.

Friida, a resident of Tallinn Zoo since December 2002, has welcomed Rasputin pleasantly to his new home. Raspi arrived from the Yorkshire Wildlife Park as part of an European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EZEA) program in November of last year.

Tallinn Zoo director Tiit Maran said: "According to the species coordinator, both Friida and Rasputin are compatible animals, carrying valuable genes. The event will be that much more special as very few European zoos are given a permit by the coordinator to have offspring."

