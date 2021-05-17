Gallery: A warm weekend at Tallinn Zoo

Tallinn Zoo's polar bears Friida and Rasputin are still together after they were allowed together in mid-April. ERR's photographer Siim Lõvi took a walk around Tallinn Zoo and snapped photos of the bears and other animals.

Friida, a resident of Tallinn Zoo since December 2002, has welcomed Rasputin pleasantly to his new home. Raspi arrived from the Yorkshire Wildlife Park as part of an European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EZEA) program in November of last year.

Tallinn Zoo director Tiit Maran said in November: "According to the species coordinator, both Friida and Rasputin are compatible animals, carrying valuable genes. The event will be that much more special as very few European zoos are given a permit by the coordinator to have offspring."

The zoo is now almost fully open, apart from the tropics house, which is currently closed for reconstruction works.

