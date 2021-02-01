Gallery: Tallinn Zoo residents enjoying the cold weather

The residents of Tallinn Zoo, especially those coming from colder climates, were pictured enjoying the cool weather and snowy conditions over the weekend.

The fresh snow, set to continue coming in the start of the week, provides happiness for many animals with a few of them also presented with snowmen to play with. Others were just enjoying their regular toys while staying cool.

For visitors of the zoo, the leafless trees and clear white ground allows for a better view of animals, such as maned wolves, who generally tend to keep a lower profile.

