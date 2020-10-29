Tallinn Zoo suspends NGO cooperation, turns to investigative authorities

Citing irregularities in the handling of finances, Tallinn Zoo has suspended cooperation with the non-profit association Friends of the Tallinn Zoo and has filed a report with investigative authorities.

The director of the zoo, Tiit Maran, at the end of September suspended cooperation with Friends of the Tallinn Zoo, which collects money from sponsors of individual animals and donations on behalf of the zoo, as well as stages campaigns in support of the zoo, Tallinn Zoo said in a press release on Thursday.

According to Maran, the audit committee was not satisfied with the handling of money matters at the non-profit. Since the management board of the association has not given exhaustive answers to criticism and the zoo has questions concerning the association's activity, the zoo deemed suspending cooperation to be the only right thing to do.

Maran said that the system of sponsorship of the zoo will now be subjected to a review to find a clear and transparent solution.

"We are about to hold serious discussions with the sponsors to arrive at a transparent system for supporting the activities of the zoo that is acceptable to them, the public, as well as the zoo", the director said. "The zoo must be transparent and honest in its activities and it cannot accept different behavior by its partners, therefore Tallinn Zoo turned to investigative bodies to clarify all circumstances."

Friends of the Tallinn Zoo (MTU Tallinna Loomaaia Soprade Selts) was established by nature enthusiasts and activists of the Tallinn Zoo in 1996.

