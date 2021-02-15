Gallery: Viking themed snow city construction takes off in Kuressaare ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
33 photos
News

On Saturday, people interested in construction cities out of snow gathered in Kuressaare, Saaremaa, to construct a viking themed city out of snow in the courtyard of Kuressaare Castle.

The main topic of Kuressaare's snow city this year is vikings, because 2021 has been dubbed the year of the viking in Saaremaa. At the same time, constructors were allowed to choose another topic, if they so chose.

The construction of a snow city in Tallinn also kicks off

On Sunday, the construction of a snow city on the Towers Square (Tornide Väljak) in the Tallinn Old Town began.

"Preparations for the construction of a snow city have already gone on for a few days and now, architect Andreas Hinojosa's desigend sculptures will begin to take shape. Five teams came to build the snow city, under the leadership of sculptor Elo Liiv. They are working on a violin made out of snow, the towers of Tallinn and many other exciting snow sculptures. Most are also suitable for sledding and can be tested on the coming Shrove Tuesday," said Kesklinn district mayor Monika Haukanõmm on Sunday.

The sculptures designed for Tallinn's snow city symbolize many key dates in February: Estonia's Independence Day (February 24), Shrove Tuesday (February 16), but also Tallinn's application to become a City of Music in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network this year. This is how in addition to musical instruments, many buildings in Tallinn can be seen in the snow sculpture exhibition. Some of the sculptures are built as high as three meters and are eight meters in width.

The construction of another snow city in Tallinn. Source: Press

160 cubic meters have been taken to the Towers Square for the construction that was collected mostly from cleaning roofs. To give the sculptures a final go-over and the necessary rigidity for sledding, they will be covered with water eventually.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:52

President: More attention should be paid to different dialects

19:34

SYNLAB to begin using mouth rinsing liquid for COVID-19 testing

19:18

Gallery: Viking themed snow city construction takes off in Kuressaare

18:53

Martin Laas finishes third in one-day race in Almeria

18:28

Lääne-County ballet dance on ice in gets international exposure

18:10

MPs support establishment of pharmaceutical factory in Tartu

17:53

Rakvere city to continue court dispute with parents over child name

17:31

Marten Liiv finishes fifth in ISU World Cup 1000 m final

17:11

Jaak Joala Viljandi statue talks founder after singer's name trademarked

16:49

Large portion of Autorollo debt to be auctioned, reserve price of €200,000

16:38

Minister: Number of children with learning disabilities has doubled

16:11

Urmas Paet: I hope naivety regarding Russia will remain close to zero

15:47

Care home and healthcare institution outbreaks total over 1,500 people Updated

15:41

Volkswagen deal leads Estonia's payment balance to €600 million deficit

15:15

Mihhail Lotman: Sergey Lavrov and the effect of sanctions on Russia

14:48

2020 tax filing period day one: Nearly 100,000 returns filed by mid-morning

14:19

Former central bank chief starts work as adviser to prime minister

13:51

Lihula shooter pleads guilty over civil damages, denies fleeing scene

12:56

Opinion: Ratas resigned but a month ago, yet time hardly on Kallas' side

12:29

Speed cameras warning signs causing disputes

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: