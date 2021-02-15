Gallery: Viking themed snow city construction takes off in Kuressaare

On Saturday, people interested in construction cities out of snow gathered in Kuressaare, Saaremaa, to construct a viking themed city out of snow in the courtyard of Kuressaare Castle.

The main topic of Kuressaare's snow city this year is vikings, because 2021 has been dubbed the year of the viking in Saaremaa. At the same time, constructors were allowed to choose another topic, if they so chose.

The construction of a snow city in Tallinn also kicks off

On Sunday, the construction of a snow city on the Towers Square (Tornide Väljak) in the Tallinn Old Town began.

"Preparations for the construction of a snow city have already gone on for a few days and now, architect Andreas Hinojosa's desigend sculptures will begin to take shape. Five teams came to build the snow city, under the leadership of sculptor Elo Liiv. They are working on a violin made out of snow, the towers of Tallinn and many other exciting snow sculptures. Most are also suitable for sledding and can be tested on the coming Shrove Tuesday," said Kesklinn district mayor Monika Haukanõmm on Sunday.

The sculptures designed for Tallinn's snow city symbolize many key dates in February: Estonia's Independence Day (February 24), Shrove Tuesday (February 16), but also Tallinn's application to become a City of Music in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network this year. This is how in addition to musical instruments, many buildings in Tallinn can be seen in the snow sculpture exhibition. Some of the sculptures are built as high as three meters and are eight meters in width.

The construction of another snow city in Tallinn. Source: Press

160 cubic meters have been taken to the Towers Square for the construction that was collected mostly from cleaning roofs. To give the sculptures a final go-over and the necessary rigidity for sledding, they will be covered with water eventually.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!