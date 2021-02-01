Gallery: Song Festival Grounds COVID-19 testing tent collapses due to snow

The Medicum coronavirus testing tent at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds collapsed due to heavy snowfall on Monday. Nobody was hurt.

Due to the weight of snow on the roof of the rent, the structure collapsed at approximately 10.15 a.m., public testing coordinator Tõnis Allik told Delfi.

"No one was hurt. Fortunately, there were no patients in the tent at the time of the collapse," he told the website.

Another tent will be erected at the site later today and people arriving for a test were directed to the testing center on Punase Street or Saku Suurhall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!