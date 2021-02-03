Snow removal in Tallinn could cost city up to €2 million ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Snowy conditions in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
While the main roads and streets of Tallinn are relatively clean to use, people using smaller streets eagerly await for when their roads are cleared up. Deputy mayor Kalle Klandorf said the city does not lack resources to manage the snow, but clearing all of it would cost a considerable sum.

People who drive their car around Talinn daily rate the usage of the city's larger streets to be close to normal, but smaller streets and parking lots could do with one more snowplow run. "Compared to smaller cities that have less technical solutions, it is normal. But smaller streets could be better cleared," said Darja, a resident of Tallinn.

Locations in Tallinn such as Kaarli puiestee and Vabaduse väljak differ greatly from Pae tänav in Lasnamäe for example. There are thousands of kilometers of roads in Tallinn, deputy mayor Kalle Klandorf told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday, adding that the city is responsible for snow removal on roads that are used by public transport. Other roads have to be managed by the district governments.

If this winter continues, snow removal could cost the city up to €2 million. "We have enough money on it. We have more than €16 million for snow removal and that is where we are taking the snow money from," Klandorf said.

He added that the city has eight separate plots where the snow is taken with more than 400 truck loads of snow cleared from the streets of Nõmme.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Snow removal in Tallinn could cost city up to €2 million

