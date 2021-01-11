Gallery: Snow cannon shower in Ida-Viru County ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
9 photos
News

On Sunday, two men in Kohtla-Nõmme, Ida-Viru County, tested a snow cannon shower for sauna purposes. The Estonian Mining Museum is planning on making the service available for all who are interested in the future.

Alo Abel, technical manager for the Estonian Mining Museum said he got the idea of taking a snow cannon shower because the museum started to produce snow for their tubing slope on Saturday.

"We have been making snow for two days here now and felt like it got a little cold, we need to get warm. So we brought a sauna but it was too hot there. We started to cool off but you get cold after. Then we went back to the sauna. It was a bit too hot. And that is how it goes," Abel said.

Priit Orav, owner of Mobiilne Orav, a mobile sauna, has taken it to many places but the snow cannon was a first-time experience to him.

"It feels exactly like the polar researches in Antarctica or Arctica, where it is stormy and windy on the sea, you feel that way. Glasses are very appropriate, it would be difficult without, your eyes would be full of snow and you would not see a thing. But the body feels very good. It compares to ice swimming - it feels very good," Orav said.

The Mining Museum is planning on making snow cannon showers a service for all those interested in the future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:06

Gallery: New SDE politician takes oath in Riigikogu

18:37

President criticizes coalition, opposition behavior over referendum

18:14

Lasnamäe, Haabersti and Kose have Harju County's highest infection rates

17:43

Opinion: Donald Trump and conspiracy theories

17:07

Fewer DUI drivers caught in Estonia in 2020

16:41

Urmas Viilma: A time-out and Riigikogu confidence vote

16:04

Greens received €7,456 in donations and membership fees

15:43

Presidential elections to take place between August 10 - September 29

15:26

Gallery: Tallinn zoo animals enjoy snow and Christmas trees

15:00

Women's national hockey team hoping on financial help from supporters

14:47

Estonian Weather Service issues level two warning

14:36

Gallery: Snow cannon shower in Ida-Viru County

14:09

Rait Maruste: Obstructionism and the rule of law

13:41

Police has checked backgrounds of 90 percent of gun owners

13:14

Survey: 64 percent believe marriage should stay between man and woman

13:05

Estonia not planning to buy additional doses of Moderna vaccine

12:39

Last-gasp goal gives Estonia aggregate win over Bosnia

12:13

Tartu's St Mary's Church to receive new tower

11:47

President went on Swiss ski trip at end of 2020

11:17

Statistics: Number of accommodated tourists fell by half in November

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: