Gallery: Snow cannon shower in Ida-Viru County

On Sunday, two men in Kohtla-Nõmme, Ida-Viru County, tested a snow cannon shower for sauna purposes. The Estonian Mining Museum is planning on making the service available for all who are interested in the future.

Alo Abel, technical manager for the Estonian Mining Museum said he got the idea of taking a snow cannon shower because the museum started to produce snow for their tubing slope on Saturday.

"We have been making snow for two days here now and felt like it got a little cold, we need to get warm. So we brought a sauna but it was too hot there. We started to cool off but you get cold after. Then we went back to the sauna. It was a bit too hot. And that is how it goes," Abel said.

Priit Orav, owner of Mobiilne Orav, a mobile sauna, has taken it to many places but the snow cannon was a first-time experience to him.

"It feels exactly like the polar researches in Antarctica or Arctica, where it is stormy and windy on the sea, you feel that way. Glasses are very appropriate, it would be difficult without, your eyes would be full of snow and you would not see a thing. But the body feels very good. It compares to ice swimming - it feels very good," Orav said.

The Mining Museum is planning on making snow cannon showers a service for all those interested in the future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!