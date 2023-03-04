Retro motor vehicle exhibition opens at mining museum in Kohtla-Nõmme

On Saturday, the exhibition "Nostalgic motor vehicles from the past" opened at the Estonian Mining Museum in Kohtla-Nõmme, Ida-Viru County.

The exhibition contains 14 motorcycles from the years 1939 to 2022 loaned to the museum by owners Marko Raudmäe, Aivar Voldek, Rauno Voldek, Imre Poom and Reigo Neglason.

The oldest bike in the exhibition is a German DKW NZ-250 from 1939. Only 26,700 of these 250 cc bikes were produced.

The exhibition also includes photos, manuals and other objects related to motocross events held in the region in the middle of the 20th century.t

Motor sports were popular among those who worked at the Kohtla mine, which was active from 1937 to 2001.

The exhibition will remain open until May 13.

