Retro motor vehicle exhibition opens at mining museum in Kohtla-Nõmme

The exhibition
On Saturday, the exhibition "Nostalgic motor vehicles from the past" opened at the Estonian Mining Museum in Kohtla-Nõmme, Ida-Viru County.

The exhibition contains 14 motorcycles from the years 1939 to 2022 loaned to the museum by owners Marko Raudmäe, Aivar Voldek, Rauno Voldek, Imre Poom and Reigo Neglason.

The oldest bike in the exhibition is a German DKW NZ-250 from 1939. Only 26,700 of these 250 cc bikes were produced.

The exhibition also includes photos, manuals and other objects related to motocross events held in the region in the middle of the 20th century.t

Motor sports were popular among those who worked at the Kohtla mine, which was active from 1937 to 2001.

The exhibition will remain open until May 13.

Editor: Michael Cole

16:30

15:30

Estonian veterinary organizations concerned about vet shortages

14:10

Final 'Melchior the Apothecary' movie coming to Estonian cinemas this April

13:10

Ski resorts in southeast Estonian enjoying last of the winter snow

12:10

Õilme Võrõ matches Estonian record at European championships in Istanbul

11:20

Estonian conscripts increasingly struggling with mental health issues

10:15

Weather makes for difficult driving conditions in Estonia on Saturday

09:10

Saturday last day for advance and e-voting in Estonia's Riigikogu elections

03.03

Estonian FM: EU should jointly buy 1 million artillery shells for Ukraine

03.03

Poultry culled after Avian flu outbreak in Rapla County

27.02

VIDEO | Stoltenberg to ERR: The biggest risk of all is to let Putin win

03.03

'Dangerous' weather warning issued across west, north Estonia

01.03

RIA, police divided over Estonian ID card recall costing tens of thousands

03.03

Party ratings: Reform halts drop in support as EKRE down, Eesti 200 up

03.03

Complete Tiktok ban in Estonia difficult without amending law

03.03

Outgoing Tele2 CEO: Estonia's internet worst, costliest in the region

02.03

Captured Russian tank moved from Tallinn's Freedom Square

03.03

Air Baltic's loss reduces to €54.2 million

