State looking for mining compromise with locals ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Mining machinery.
Mining machinery. Source: ERR
News

A bigger part of mining fees could go to local governments where raw materials are located. Jõelähtme Municipality and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications will put together a set of rules to facilitate agreement between locals, mining companies and the state by year's end.

Jõelähtme Municipality is a true limestone bonanza with both the state and miners interested in the resource. While the snow-covered former and current quarries are no different to the eye, the noise of mining activity and dust make the difference clear if one lives next to the latter, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Saturday.

"It becomes your daily reality. Mines opened for 30 or 50 years means that people our age will never see the end of mining activity there," said Jõelähtme Municipality Mayor Andrus Umboja.

Estonia needs at least 41,000 cubic meters of construction-grade limestone over the next 30 years, with quarries taking up nearly 500 hectares or 2 percent of the municipality's territory," Umboja said. The municipality proposes mining around existing quarries or under planned roads.

"We have agreed to limestone being mined from the edges of old quarries. We have surrendered a few dozen hectares to the state here and there," the municipality mayor said.

The ministry was tasked last year with evaluating mining locations suitability. Court cases over mining locations postpone access to resources for companies and the state. The ministry hopes to work with Jõelähtme Municipality to develop a legal mechanism to avoid going to court.

"To come out with possible amendments to existing regulations that would create more trust between local governments, residents, miners and the state," said Timo Tatar, deputy secretary general for the ministry.

The ministry is offering locals reparations – that a bigger part of mining fees ends up in the local budget.

"When it comes to raw materials of local significance, miners pay rights fees some of which end up in local government budgets. This is definitely one instrument we can use to boost the motivation of the local community if most of the fee would go to the local government," Tatar said.

The second item on the agenda will be gradual mining where mined areas could be recultivated while mining activity continues at the other end. State and local government working groups are set to meet again a few weeks from today.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

what happens next?

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:57

Ecuador authorities seize 1,300 kg of cocaine destined for Estonia

11:41

Männiku boarding house fire mix of unfortunate circumstances

11:10

Day brings 390 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

10:03

State looking for mining compromise with locals

08:27

Helme: Reform and Center coasting on groundwork we laid

16.01

Gallery: Public grabs last chance to see Joala monument before its removal

16.01

Speed skater matches own, domestic record in Netherlands

16.01

Nearly 300 solar power plants of various sizes set up in 2020

16.01

Government-ordered poll: Two-thirds of populace would get COVID-19 vaccine

16.01

Foreign Minister: Reform, Center talks started before Ratas' resignation

16.01

Reform-Center coalition would rebuild defense, security, eastern border

16.01

SDE leader: Kaja Kallas must heal societal divides, be careful with Center

16.01

Defense minister: NATO alliance remains strong, 2020 a success

16.01

UK and South Africa potent COVID-19 strains not found in Estonia so far

16.01

Reform Party leader: Aliens Act in its current form will be scrapped

16.01

Reform leader: We want to rip up US lawyer representation deal

16.01

Reform, Center leadership: We've buried taxation hatchet in coalition talks

16.01

Health Board: 618 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, four deaths

16.01

Minister: Pfizer supply cuts mean COVID-19 vaccination rate will slow down

16.01

UK nationals should register resident by March end to preserve rights

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: