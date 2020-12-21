Statistics: Producer price index down 0.9 percent on year

In November 2020, the producer price index of industrial output, which expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for exports, increased by 1 percent compared to October and decreased by 0.9 percent compared to November 2019.

According to Eveli Šokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia (Statistikaamet), compared to October, the producer price index was affected more than average by price increases in the manufacture of electronic equipment, electricity production as well in the manufacture of wood and products of wood. "Price decreases in the manufacture of metal products, paper and paper products, and furniture had an opposite impact on the index," added Šokman.

Compared to November 2019, the index was affected more than average by price decreases in the manufacture of fuel oils, electricity and heat energy supply, manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, and electronic equipment. The increase in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment and products of wood and in mining and quarrying also contributed to the index change.

The export price index increased by 0.9 percent compared to October 2020. Prices increased the most in electricity supply and in the manufacture of electronic equipment and oil products. The biggest price decreases were recorded in the manufacture of paper and paper products, mining and quarrying, and in the manufacture of plastic products. Compared to November 2019, the export price index fell by 4.4 percent.

Compared to October 2020, the import price index remained at the same level. Price increases affected electricity production, mining and quarrying, and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products. The fall in prices was driven by oil products, agricultural products and leather products and footwear. The import price index fell by 5.9 percent compared to November 2019.

