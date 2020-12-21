Statistics: Producer price index down 0.9 percent on year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Factory in Estonia (photo is illustrative).
Factory in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

In November 2020, the producer price index of industrial output, which expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for exports, increased by 1 percent compared to October and decreased by 0.9 percent compared to November 2019.

According to Eveli Šokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia (Statistikaamet), compared to October, the producer price index was affected more than average by price increases in the manufacture of electronic equipment, electricity production as well in the manufacture of wood and products of wood. "Price decreases in the manufacture of metal products, paper and paper products, and furniture had an opposite impact on the index," added Šokman.

Compared to November 2019, the index was affected more than average by price decreases in the manufacture of fuel oils, electricity and heat energy supply, manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, and electronic equipment. The increase in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment and products of wood and in mining and quarrying also contributed to the index change.

The export price index increased by 0.9 percent compared to October 2020. Prices increased the most in electricity supply and in the manufacture of electronic equipment and oil products. The biggest price decreases were recorded in the manufacture of paper and paper products, mining and quarrying, and in the manufacture of plastic products. Compared to November 2019, the export price index fell by 4.4 percent.

Compared to October 2020, the import price index remained at the same level. Price increases affected electricity production, mining and quarrying, and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products. The fall in prices was driven by oil products, agricultural products and leather products and footwear. The import price index fell by 5.9 percent compared to November 2019.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:25

Asylum applications in 2020 nearly half that of previous year

11:48

Rauno Sappinen and Kristina Bannikova chosen as footballers of the year

11:22

Toomas Hendrik Ilves appointed University of Tartu visiting professor

10:51

Saaremaa residents want visitors to wear masks

10:49

Health Board: 287 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, seven deaths

10:27

Tiidrek Nurme comes in third at Taipei Marathon

10:01

Kalev/Cramo dominates in domestic cup final, Tartu Ülikool best among women

09:36

AK: Latvia's stricter COVID-19 rules still eased in Valga-Valka

09:19

Statistics: Producer price index down 0.9 percent on year

08:51

COVID-19 government adviser: New UK viral strain not found in Estonia yet

08:23

Foreign minister: QR vaccination pass could restore travel freedom

20.12

Estonia suspends air traffic with the United Kingdom

20.12

'Samost ja Sildam' analyzed minister's future career bill

20.12

'Olukorrast riigis' discussed coronavirus vaccine and Ida-Viru County

20.12

Tõnis Saarts: Year without substantial debates

20.12

UT rector: Universities short €75-80 million for free higher education

20.12

Reform MP diagnosed with COVID-19

20.12

Elderly to get flu vaccine for free next fall

20.12

Day brings 579 COVID-19 cases, four deaths Updated

20.12

Estonians buy more clothes than Latvians and Lithuanians

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: