Statistics: November retail trade performance stronger than previous year

Supermarket (Picture is illustrative)
Supermarket (Picture is illustrative) Source: Teet Malsroos/Õhtuleht
Retail turnover increased 6 percent on year to November 2020, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Statistics Estonia says retail trade turnover stood at €655 million in November.

Turnover for stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, and other specialized stores saw the highest rise in for any sector, the agency reports, at 29 percent.

Turnover for stores selling manufactured goods also saw a strong performance, with a rise of 13 percent year-on-year.

Jaanika Tiigiste, Statistics Estonia analyst, said: "Turnover also rose by 27 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet, by 14 percent in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials, by 8 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics and by 5 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale)."

Turnover fell by 13 percent in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear and by 6 percent in other non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (department stores).

Turover volume index of retail trade and its trend, January 2010-November 2020. Source: Statistics Estonia

In comparison with November 2019, turnover for grocery stores increased by 2 percent, and for enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel fell by 3 percent.

The figures on month actually saw a fall, with retail trade enterprise turnover decreasing by 2 percent between October and November, though rose by 1 percent when adjusted seasonally.

Across the eleven months, January-November 2020, retail trade enterprise turnover rose by 3 percent compared with the same period the previous year, despite the pandemic.

More information is available at Statistics Estonia's internal trade section here, and on the statistical database here.

-- 

Statistics: November retail trade performance stronger than previous year

