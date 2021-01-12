Fuel prices rise again in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
The cost of fuel in Estonia has risen again after major retailers upped prices Tuesday.
95 Gasoline now costs €1.279 per liter at pump (up from €1.259) and diesel is now €1.119 (up from €1.089).
98 Gasoline is now priced at €1.329 per liter, a 20-cent increase on its previous price.
The last price hike took place only last week, following price cut promotions over the Christmas and New Year's break.
Diesel cost below a euro per liter through much of the summer and fall, primarily the result of a combination of low world oil prices early in 2020, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and a government cut on diesel excise duties.
As reported on ERR News, fuel prices at least in Tallinn are the highest in the Baltic States at present.
Editor: Andrew Whyte
