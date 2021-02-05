Diesel prices rise again following three cent price hike Thursday

A liter of diesel now costs €1.169 at pump, up from €1.139 per liter.

This follows a trend for a rise going on since late last year. Diesel cost below a euro per liter through much of the summer and fall, primarily the result of a combination of low world oil prices early in 2020, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and a government cut on diesel excise duties, but has risen in increments since then, after a brief period of price cuts over the Christmas and New Year's holiday.

Gasoline prices rose to €1.279 (95) and €1.329 (98) per liter mid-January.

As reported on ERR News, fuel prices at least in Tallinn are the highest in the Baltic States at present, after diesel's brief period as the cheapest in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania last year. Price rises often prompt commercial hauliers to refuel in Latvia or Lithuania when that is the case.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!