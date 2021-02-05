Diesel prices rise again following three cent price hike Thursday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Fuel prices at a Tallinn filling station as of February 4 2021. Source: Merilin Pärli
News

A liter of diesel now costs €1.169 at pump, up from €1.139 per liter.

This follows a trend for a rise going on since late last year. Diesel cost below a euro per liter through much of the summer and fall, primarily the result of a combination of low world oil prices early in 2020, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and a government cut on diesel excise duties, but has risen in increments since then, after a brief period of price cuts over the Christmas and New Year's holiday.

Gasoline prices rose to €1.279  (95) and €1.329  (98) per liter mid-January.

As reported on ERR News, fuel prices at least in Tallinn are the highest in the Baltic States at present, after diesel's brief period as the cheapest in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania last year. Price rises often prompt commercial hauliers to refuel in Latvia or Lithuania when that is the case.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:11

Statistics: Consumer price index up 0.2 percent on year

09:42

Frontline staff to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine in February

09:11

Interior minister: EKRE left the interior ministry in very good shape

08:46

Diesel prices rise again following three cent price hike Thursday

08:18

Kontaveit through to quarterfinals in Grampians Trophy

04.02

Government to allow visa refusals to be challenged in court

04.02

Green Party reports seaborne oil transfer between vessels to police

04.02

Cabinet meeting finalizes 2021 fishing quotas

04.02

Tallinn participatory budget winning projects announced

04.02

Tallinn Airport currently has nine international flight routes open

04.02

Pärtel Soosalu appointed Tallinn Music Week chief

04.02

Police chief: Crime has moved from public spaces into the home

04.02

Government to allocate €3 million to investigate Estonia ferry wreck

04.02

Indrek Tammeaid: Is Estonia moving away from Finland?

04.02

New Tallinn University rector: Humanities not taught in excess

04.02

IT minister: New 5G frequency band tender coming in winter

04.02

Defense minister: Narva key to national security

04.02

Road accident total figures fall, though fatalities rise

04.02

MEP: EU inaction on Navalny emboldening Russia

04.02

Russian plane flies in Estonian airspace without permission

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: