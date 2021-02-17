Fuel prices rise again

Fuel prices have seen another round of increases, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

As of Tuesday evening, diesel now costs €1.199 per liter at pump, up from €1.169 per liter, while 95 gasoline has rise by one sent, to €1.329 a liter.

The increase follows a trend which which has been going on since the new year as world oil prices contine to rise.

Diesel cost reached a low of less than a euro per liter through much of the summer and fall, primarily the result of a combination of low world oil prices early in 2020, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and a government cut on diesel excise duties, but has risen in increments since then, after a brief period of price cuts over the Christmas and New Year's holiday.

The increase is the second this month – diesel rose from €1.139 a liter to €1.169 a liter in early February, while gas prices rose to to €1.279 (95) and €1.329 (98) per liter mid-January.

