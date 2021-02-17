Fuel prices rise again ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Filling station in Tallinn on the morning of February 17. Source: ERR
News

Fuel prices have seen another round of increases, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

As of Tuesday evening, diesel now costs €1.199 per liter at pump, up from €1.169 per liter, while 95 gasoline has rise by one sent, to €1.329 a liter.

The increase follows a trend which which has been going on since the new year as world oil prices contine to rise.

Diesel cost reached a low of less than a euro per liter through much of the summer and fall, primarily the result of a combination of low world oil prices early in 2020, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and a government cut on diesel excise duties, but has risen in increments since then, after a brief period of price cuts over the Christmas and New Year's holiday.

The increase is the second this month – diesel rose from €1.139 a liter to €1.169 a liter in early February, while gas prices rose to to €1.279  (95) and €1.329  (98) per liter mid-January.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:55

Gallery: COVID-19 vaccinations take place on Kihnu Island

18:33

Gallery: Eesti Laul 2021 rehearsals underway

18:02

Siim Kallas: Estonian foreign policy should avoid transnational intrigue

17:36

Tallinn hospital closes one of two coronavirus wards

17:21

Jüri Ratas: I have been among the greatest supporters of EKRE voters

16:55

Tallink: Finland travel restrictions followed by passenger numbers halving

16:29

Gallery: New permanent exhibition opens at KUMU

16:08

Global Estonian report: February 17-24

16:05

Tartu wants schools to move to distance learning after holidays

15:57

Court annuls harassment fine imposed on former opera director Updated

15:41

Majority of damaged works in Narva-Jõesuu church fire can be restored

15:21

Russian embassy: Change of Estonian government not led to thaw in relations

14:51

Fuel prices rise again

14:21

Janek Õiglane and Maicel Uibo to miss European championships

14:15

Annual report: Russia trying to take advantage of coronavirus pandemic

14:06

Mobility habits returning to pre-pandemic levels in Estonia

13:54

Performing arts leader on dispersing theater public: No ideal solution

13:11

Portal: Prime minister to scrap controversial US lawyer deal

13:01

Health minister: Estonia's vaccination capacity could be 100,000 a week

12:35

Finland, Estonia still discussing travel restrictions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: