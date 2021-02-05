Statistics: Consumer price index up 0.2 percent on year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Gas station. Source: ERR
In January 2021, the consumer price index, which expresses the change in the prices of consumer goods and services, rose by 0.2 percent compared to January 2020, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

In addition, goods were 0.8 percent cheaper than in January 2020 and services were 2 percent more expensive, the agency announced on Friday.

Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that compared to January 2020, the consumer price index was affected the most by motor fuel: petrol was 9.2 percent and diesel fuel 20.6 percent cheaper.

"Among housing expenditures, electricity that reached homes became 20.9 percent more expensive, while rents fell by 8.7 percent. Among food products, prices of fresh fruit rose the most, by 11 percent, and prices of fresh fish and potatoes fell the most, by 29 percent and 17 percent, respectively," Trasanov added.

Compared to December 2020, the consumer price index was affected most by 5.3 percent more expensive motor fuel and by comprehensive sales of clothing and footwear. A bigger impact also came from 7.3 percent more expensive electricity that reached homes and 10.4 percent more expensive fresh fruit.

Change in consumer price index January 2020 - January 2021. Source: Statistics Estonia

As the consumption patterns of the population and prices continuously change, Statistics Estonia updates the weights system of the consumer price index and the representative goods each year. Starting from the January index, the base prices used for calculations are the prices of December 2020. To ensure comparability with previous periods, the consumer price index will continue to be published on the base 1997 = 100.

The table includes the expenditure structure, i.e. the weights of commodity groups, of 2020 as well as the expenditure structure used since January 2021 index.

Change of consumer price index by commodity groups, January 2021. Source: Statistics Estonia

For more data, visit Statistics Estonia's consumer price index calculator and the website's finance section. More detailed data is available in the statistical database.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

