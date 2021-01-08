Consumer price index decreased by 0.4 percent in 2020 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Gas station.
Gas station. Source: ERR
News

Last year, the consumer price index decreased by 0.4 percent compared to the average of 2019, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Fuel prices declined the most while fresh fruit prices rose.

Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said motor fuel had the biggest impact on the annual change of the consumer price index, as diesel fuel was 17 percent and petrol 6.4 percent cheaper.

"A significant impact on the change of the index also came from the 10.5 percent price decrease of electricity that reached homes and from the 2.2 percent increase in food prices. The main contributors to the latter were 17 percent more expensive fresh fruit and 5.4 percent more expensive meat and meat products. Potatoes were 23 percent cheaper and fresh vegetables 12 percent cheaper," said Trasanov.

Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups, 2020 Source: Statistics Estonia.

In December 2020, the consumer price index fell by 0.8 percent compared to December 2019, and remained on the same level compared to November 2020. Compared to December 2019, goods were 1.6 percent cheaper and services 0.6 percent more expensive.

Consumer price index, 2010=100 (2010-2020) Source: Statistics Estonia.

Compared to December 2019, the consumer price index was again affected the most by the price decrease of motor fuel.

The prices of diesel fuel fell by 25.7 percent and the prices of petrol by 12.5 percent. Of food products, the biggest increase occurred in the prices of flour mixes (17 percent), crisps (12 percent) and baby food (11 percent), while the biggest decrease was recorded in the prices of fresh fish (26 percent), potatoes (18 percent), olive oil (13 percent) and butter (12 percent).

Compared to November, the consumer price index of December 2020 was affected the most by the slight price increase of transport services and electricity that reached homes, by the slightly cheaper prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and by the start of sales on clothing and footwear.

Change of the consumer price index by commodity groups, December 2020. Source: Statistics Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:42

Jõks: Situation in Riigikogu should be solved with political agreement

15:19

Minister: State does not need to support Nordica any further

15:01

Government to confirm new covid testing rules for arrivals on Tuesday

14:42

Denmark drops money laundering charges against six Danske Bank suspects

14:12

Kelly Sildaru reaches finals in Freeski World Cup event in Austria

13:48

Statistics: Port of Tallinn cargo flows reached five-year high in 2020

13:31

Regional daily: Rakvere Hospital council members received vaccines

13:12

Constitutional committee MPs ditch e-meeting, surprise Poolamets in person

12:56

Marta and Marten most popular babies names in Tartu

12:24

Number of speeding violations last year up 60,000 from 2019

11:57

SDE MP demands explanation on Riigikogu committee chair's actions

11:27

University of Tartu may have to return €1.5 million in new IT house support

11:02

Anett Kontaveit through to second round in doubles' in Abu Dhabi

10:41

Health Board: 788 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, five deaths

10:37

Riigikogu speaker: There is nothing to support in opposition's protests

10:11

Consumer price index decreased by 0.4 percent in 2020

09:49

Contact learning can restart in 13 counties from January 11

09:17

Government will not ease restrictions on Harju and Ida-Viru sports clubs

08:50

Sewage monitoring study predicting rise in COVID-19 across Estonia

08:21

Health Board: High number of daily new cases could stay for weeks

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: