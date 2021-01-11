Statistics: Import of goods on the rise again

According to data from Statistics Estonia (Statistikaamet), in November 2020, the exports of goods increased by 9% and imports by 7% from November 2019. Trade with non-EU countries saw the largest increase year-on-year.

In November, Estonia's exports of goods amounted to €1.3 billion and imports to €1.4 billion at current prices. The trade deficit was €62 million.

Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that for the third month, exports exceeded those of the same period of the last year, while imports increased for the first time in 2020. "In November, a significant impact on trade growth came from increased exports and imports of electrical equipment and mineral products. There was a considerable increase in exports to the USA," explained Puura.

The biggest exports from Estonia were electrical equipment, mineral products, wood and articles of wood, and agricultural products and food preparations. Compared to November 2019, the biggest increases occurred in the exports of electrical equipment (by €85 million) and mineral products (by €43 million). The biggest decrease (by €29 million) occurred for exports of base metals and articles of base metal.

Foreign trade by month, 2018-2020. Source: Statistics Estonia

The top destination country of Estonia's exports was Finland, followed by the USA and Sweden. Exports increased the most to the USA, Netherlands and Latvia. Exports to the USA went up 2.8 times, with more communications equipment exported. Processed heavy fuel oil and shale oil were exported to the Netherlands and electricity to Latvia. The biggest decreases occurred in exports to Saudi Arabia and Finland, where less agricultural products and food preparations were exported.

Of the total exports of goods, the goods of Estonian origin accounted for 73%. Both the exports of goods of Estonian origin and their re-exports increased by 9% compared to November 2019. The biggest increases occurred in the exports of communication equipment, processed fuels and shale oil of Estonian origin. The export of flat-rolled products decreased the most.

The main commodities imported to Estonia were electrical equipment, mineral products and transport equipment. The biggest increases occurred in the imports of electrical equipment (by €24 million) and motor fuels (by €20 million).

The main countries of consignment were Finland, Germany and Latvia. The imports of goods increased the most from Finland on account of motor fuels and from Germany on account of transport equipment. Imports decreased the most from Lithuania, as a result of less motor fuels imported.

Foreign trade by month, 2019-2020. Source: Statistics Estonia

More detailed data have been published in the statistical database. Due to rounding, the sum of rows in some tables may differ from the sum total of the column. Visualised data of Estonia's foreign trade can be viewed in Statistics Estonia's application. See also the foreign trade section.

