Statistics: Agricultural output rises in 2020

Agricultural output in Estonia rose last year, state agency Statistics Estonia reports, with milk production rising by 3 percent and the production of meat by 5 percent, through 2020.

847,000 tonnes of milk and 79,000 tonnes of meat were produced by the agricultural sector last year, the agency says, while land use devoted to farming expanded by 3,000 hectares, to 983,000 hectares (excluding allotments and gardens).

Eve Valdvee, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, noted most areas of crop sand livestock farming saw a rise in output last year.

Valdvee said: "Estonian farmers grew cereals on 370,000 hectares, meaning that the area under cultivation was nearly 2 percent more than in 2019. The annual average milk yield per cow also continues to grow – it stood at 9,943 kg, a rise of 310 kg on year."

Beef and pork output rose, though the head count of dairy cows actually fell, Valdvee added, calling it a point of concern.

Cereal and milk production in Estonia by county for 2020. Source: Statistics Estonia

The statistical breakdown for 2020 was (see also diagram above):

Additionally, the sown area of rapeseed and turnip fell 2 percent, covering a cultivated area of 57,000 hectares (winter crop) and 14,000 (spring crop), with an average yield of 2.9 tonnes per hectare.

More detailed information is here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!