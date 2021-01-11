Statistics: Number of accommodated tourists fell by half in November ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A hotel bed.
A hotel bed. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Tourists who stayed in overnight accommodation in Estonia fell by 55 percent in November 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Foreign tourists declined by 90 percent.

In November 2020, Estonian accommodation establishments served 118,000 tourists for 224,000 nights in total.

Helga Laurmaa, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said the majority of accommodated guests were domestic tourists.

"The restrictions enforced due to the second wave of the coronavirus hindered traveling worldwide and significantly reduced the number of foreign tourists staying in Estonia. The number of domestic tourists in November was also smaller than in the same month of 2019," Laurmaa said.

There were 103,000 domestic tourists who stayed at accommodation establishments and for a total of 176,000 nights. Year on year, there were 11 percent fewer domestic tourists and their number of nights decreased by 8 percent. The biggest share of domestic tourists stayed overnight in Harju county, followed by Pärnu, Tartu and Ida-Viru counties.

The number of accommodated foreign tourists was 15,000, which is 90 percent less than in November 2019. There were 3,000 tourists from Finland, 1,300 tourists from Latvia and 1,100 tourists from Germany. Foreign tourists spent a total of 49,000 nights in Estonia, which is 83 percent less than in 2019. The biggest share of foreign tourists were accommodated in Harju county, followed by Tartu and Pärnu counties.

In November, there were 943 accommodation establishments open for tourists. The average cost of a guest night was €31 per person. Compared to November 2019, the cost of an overnight stay was €8 lower. The average cost of a guest night per person was €39 in Tartu county, €31 in Pärnu county, €30 in Harju county and €29 in Ida-Viru county.

Accommodated domestic and foreign tourists, November 2020 Source: Statistics Estonia

--

Editor: Helen Wright

No comments yet.
