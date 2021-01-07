Ida-Viru entrepreneurs call government's support measure system confusing

According to tourism companies in Ida-Viru County, the government should have one support measure in place instead of many different ones, making it difficult to understand which measure should be applied for in which situation.

Ministry representatives gave Ida-Viru County entrepreneurs an overview of the support measures, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

The county's tourism coordinator Kadri Jalonen said entrepreneurs are worried as crisis measures are very different. In addition, the companies have a proposal to add measures to any restrictions placed instead of establishing restrictions first and then working out alleviation measures.

"This time, one of the measures was completely prepared, but in total, five ministries talked to us and presented their measures because there will be many and there are limitation to the measures, meaning if you apply for one, you are partially restricted from another. We have a request to have fewer measures, one if possible, making it more comfortable," Jalonen said.

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) commented: "In fact, the question actually is that the areas are different and forms of business and ownership are different, making it impossible for us to make one measure that would cover all regular companies, self-employed persons, hobby education providers, contracts operating under the Law of Obligations Act and different cost."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!