Study: Movement between Estonian counties rose during Christmas week

Data from Telia's latest mobility study shows there was an increase in movement between counties and a decrease in movement within counties during the holidays.

The study, which uses anonymous aggregated data, shows there were increases in movement from Harju County towards Valga, Saare and Jõgeva counties over the Christmas week.

General mobility decreased by 8 percent during the week and a decline in movement was observed within Harju, Ida-Viru and Tartu counties, Telia's head of Estonian mobility data Kertu Kuusik told ERR.

"Evaluating the movement between Estonian counties we see that in the Christmas week movement increased by 12 percent compared to the start of December, mostly in the direction of Harju County - Valga County, Harju County - Jõgeva County and Harju County - Saare County," she said.

Data from neighboring countries Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland show there was less movement over the festive period.

Telia uses anonymous aggregated data to their compile mobility analysis, which is used to analyze general grouped movement patterns. The data do not identify the location or movement patterns of individuals.

--

