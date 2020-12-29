Partial distance learning to continue in Harju, Ida-Viru in January ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

An empty classroom (photo is illustrative).
An empty classroom (photo is illustrative). Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
Partial distance learning will continue in Harju and Ida-Viru County although children in classes 1 to 4 and 9 to 12 can return to school, Minister for Education and Research Jaak Aab (Center) said on Tuesday.

"It is agreed to continue using contact and distance learning until January 17. Classes 1 to 4 and 9 to 12 in Harju and Ida-Viru counties can go to school for contact learning. Other classes should continue with distance learning," Aab told ERR.

"The proposal for the rest of Estonia is that from January 11 all school classes can go to school in 13 counties," Aab added.

He said that the government would review the situation on January 7.

Aab noted that contact learning could continue in Harju and Ida-Viru counties for all years when the infection rate in these counties drops to below the average level, which is 300 per 100,000 inhabitants.

He also said that the government decided to extend restrictions on hobbies, youth work and sports activities throughout Estonia until January 10, except for Harju County and Ida-Viru County, where the restrictions apply until January 17. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

