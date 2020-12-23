Education minister: Distance learning likely to end on January 11

It is likely schools across Estonia can stop distancing learning from January 11 with the exception Ida-Viru and Harju counties, Minister of Education Jaak Aab (Center) said on Wednesday.

Aab told ERR it is clear regional restrictions will apply to schools from the start of the new school term in January.

"Harju County and Ida-Viru County are likely to continue in partial distance learning for grades 1 to 4 and grades 9 and 12 will also be considered. This will be subject to occupancy restrictions. As for the rest of Estonia, if the numbers do not change drastically this week, the majority can return to contact teaching," said Aab.

In Harju and Ida-Viru counties, partial distance learning will probably have to continue until the end of January, said he said.

Hobby education is likely to restart again but with fewer participants.

In higher education, exams and consultations are currently allowed to be carried out in person.

The government will decide on December 29 what restrictions will apply to education in the new year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!