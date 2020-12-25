A total of 575 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Six people with coronavirus have died during that time.

Every one of Estonia's 15 counties reported at least one new COVID-19 case.

As in previous days, the bulk of the cases came in Harju County (317, of which 250 were in Tallinn) and Ida-Viru County (141 cases).

Tartu County saw 29 new cases, Lääne-Viru County 14, Võru County 12 and Valga County 10.

Nine cases were found in Pärnu, Põlva and Rapla countries, seven in Järva County, and three in Viljandi County.

Hiiumaa, Saaremaa and Lääne County all picked up two new coronavirus cases, with Jõgeva County posting one.

Additionally, eight new COVID-19 cases had no place of residence associated with the individuals in question. The Health Board uses the population registry when compiling its location data.

3,674 primary coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, returning 575 cases, or 15.7 percent of the total.

Estonia's 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 573.9.

As of the morning of December 25, 384 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from 365 the previous day. Six people who had COVID-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in Estonia related to the virus to 202 since the pandemic began.

Health Board monitoring over 28,000 people

The Health Board is split into four regions, together monitoring over 28,000 individuals who either have contracted COVID-19 or are at risk of having done so. As the most populous districts, the northern and eastern regions are monitoring the bulk of the total.

The Health Board's northern region is monitoring over 17,700 people, of whom 4,347 have contracted COVID-19.

The eastern region is monitoring over 5,500 individuals; 1,590 of them are infected.

The southern region is monitoring over 2,900 people, of whom 600 have contracted coronavirus, while the respective figures for the western region are 1,800 and 439 respectively.

Hospitalizations, testing, recovery rates

As of December 25, 384 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 36 of these in intensive care (23 of whom are on ventilators).

A total of 12 people were sent home overnight, with four more people subsequently added to that list.

Four people were moved to non-coronavirus hospital wards and three people were subsequently transferred to another hospital, the board says.

Of the six deaths which occurred overnight, four were women (aged 69, 82, 87 and 95) and two were men (ages 67 and 88).

A total of 202 people have died from causes relating to the coronavirus in Estonia so far.

Hospitals have wrapped up 1,255 coronavirus cases in 1,231 people so far (some individuals have more than one case appended to them, hence the discrepancy).

As of Christmas morning, 15,181 people have been declared recovered from COVID-19. 72.5 percent of theses (11,413 people) have had their case concluded by a health professional, while the remaining 24.8 percent (3,768 people) met the triple criteria of not having tested positive for coronavirus in the preceding 28 days, not being hospitalized due to the virus and not awaiting closure of a coronavirus case file.

A total of 24,582 people have returned positive for COVID-19 out of 608,151 tests since the spring, giving a positive rate of 4 percent.

More detailed information is available at the koroonakaart website here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!