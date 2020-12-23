Baltic foreign ministers agree special flight from United Kingdom

The foreign ministers of the Baltic states agreed to organise a special flight for those citizens of Baltic States who urgently need to return to their homeland from the U.K on December 28.

The flight jointly organised by the Baltic States departs from London on 28 December at 5.30 p.m. The number of seats is limited.

Passengers will need to purchase a ticket for the flight and, as the flight lands in Riga, another ticket to continue on to Tallinn.

Priority will be given to critical passengers who have registered on the Reisi targalt website, i.e. unaccompanied minors, families with small children and people aged 65 or older.

The special flight is not intended for short-stay travellers coming to Estonia and is for people who permanently reside in Estonia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is asking all Estonians who are currently in the United Kingdom and wish to return to Estonia to contact airlines and travel agents to find an option for returning.

When travelling back to Estonia, make sure to be informed about the rules and restrictions in force in the countries you are transiting.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks all Estonian citizens staying (temporarily) in the United Kingdom who urgently need to return to Estonia before January 1 to register on the Reisi Targalt website during 23 December 2020.

The ministry said in a statement it cannot guarantee a flight back from the United Kingdom to Estonia before January 1. "We would like to ask everyone wishing to return to Estonia to continue parallel efforts to find travel options independently," a spokesperson said.

Estonians residing in the United Kingdom and wishing to return to Estonia should be advised that there is no guarantee that travel restrictions will be cancelled, that regular air traffic will resume and that it will be possible to return in the immediate future.

At a video meeting on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania informed each other that the Baltic States would uphold flight restrictions with the United Kingdom until the end of the year. Further steps will be coordinated among the ministers.

The restriction on flights between Estonia and the United Kingdom remains in force until December 31, 2020.

Additional quarantine restrictions in place for UK arrivals

The Government of Estonia today plans to approve additional self-isolation rules for passengers arriving from the United Kingdom.

The required period of isolation will be 14 days instead of 10 days. Passengers arriving from the United Kingdom will also be obligated to remain in isolation for 7 days after their first negative COVID-19 test, and then take another test.

If the second test is also negative, they can return to work for essential duties.

