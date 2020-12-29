Government will not extend UK-Estonia flight ban ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Tallinn Airport
News

Estonia will not extend the ban on flights to and from the United Kingdom which is due to end on December 31, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on Tuesday.

"The government will not extend the flight with the United Kingdom after January 1. However, those coming from the United Kingdom will be subject to stricter self-isolation and additional confidence measures will apply from the new year," Reinsalu wrote on social media.

The current rules allow people to return to work after a negative test on arrival but for British people, it will be changed so they must quarantine for the initial seven days and can only stop and return to work after a second negative test.

An alternative to testing will be 14 days of self-isolation instead of 10.

The ban was introduced on December 21 after the UK government announced a new mutant strain of the coronavirus had been identified in the southeast of England. The announcement saw Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and dozens of other counties close down their air connections with the United Kingdom. The Baltic states organized several repatriation flights to bring their citizens back.

On Monday, Tallinn Airport said AirBaltic, Ryanair and EasyJet will restart their Tallinn-London flights on January 1.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:30

Ministry: Over 200 Russian international aviation violations in 2020

17:56

Gallery: Jaak Joala Viljandi sculpture officially unveiled New Year's eve

17:13

US basketball player Wembi joins University of Tartu team

16:39

Pärnu solar power developer awaiting state subsidy

16:26

Government will not extend UK-Estonia flight ban

15:55

Estonian government approves signing of EU, UK trade deal

15:26

Partial distance learning to continue in Harju, Ida-Viru in January

15:00

Almost half of public holidays in 2021 fall on weekends

14:33

World Rally Championship Rally Estonia voted Tartu's Deed of the Year

14:01

Daily: COVID-19 vaccine delivery too slow to meet June completion target

13:22

Private media firms, Eesti Post at loggerheads on newspaper delivery costs

12:44

Coronavirus spring wave emergency transport cost state half-a-million euros

12:14

NyxAir has to borrow Nordica plane to keep Saaremaa flight route open

12:00

Health Board: 478 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

11:35

Over 100 Estonian citizens, residents book United Kingdom special flights

10:58

Regional daily: Narva Center Party members rebel against Yana Toom

10:26

Study: Estonians have higher trust in government than Latvians, Lithuanians

09:51

AK: Police called to 180 domestic violence incidents over Christmas break

09:28

Education minister proposes to send children back to school Updated

09:16

AK: Winter storms leave hundreds without Christmas electricity

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: