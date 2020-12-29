Government will not extend UK-Estonia flight ban

Estonia will not extend the ban on flights to and from the United Kingdom which is due to end on December 31, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said on Tuesday.

"The government will not extend the flight with the United Kingdom after January 1. However, those coming from the United Kingdom will be subject to stricter self-isolation and additional confidence measures will apply from the new year," Reinsalu wrote on social media.

The current rules allow people to return to work after a negative test on arrival but for British people, it will be changed so they must quarantine for the initial seven days and can only stop and return to work after a second negative test.

An alternative to testing will be 14 days of self-isolation instead of 10.

The ban was introduced on December 21 after the UK government announced a new mutant strain of the coronavirus had been identified in the southeast of England. The announcement saw Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and dozens of other counties close down their air connections with the United Kingdom. The Baltic states organized several repatriation flights to bring their citizens back.

On Monday, Tallinn Airport said AirBaltic, Ryanair and EasyJet will restart their Tallinn-London flights on January 1.

