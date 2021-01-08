Government to confirm new covid testing rules for arrivals on Tuesday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Border crossing point at Estonian-Latvian border.
Border crossing point at Estonian-Latvian border. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said that starting January 15, travelers from Finland and Latvia must also show a negative COVID-19 test when entering Estonia and those crossing the land borders can also take a test on arrival. Details of the regulation will be confirmed next Tuesday.

On Thursday, ERR News wrote that Urmas Reinsalu said that a negative coronavirus test must be presented on arrival to Estonia - or a test taken upon arrival - from January 15. A person who arrives with a valid negative test, or tests negative on arrival, must still quarantine until a second test has been taken with a negative result.

Reinsalu said Friday that testing restrictions will still be valid on the same basis as quarantine requirements have been. "For the people who are cross-border workers or those who are not under the quarantine requirement, they will also not have to take the tests," he said. Transit workers mainly make up that group of people.

People returning from tourism and vacations must still show a negative test. A test must be taken either upon arrival in Estonia or at least 72 hours prior to traveling to Estonia.

"The details will be confirmed at Tuesday's sitting, they will be valid from Friday. The exemptions valid now will stay in force from then as well," Reinsalu said.

The negative test requirement will in principle be extended to everyone traveling, as it is for people arriving from the U.K. already.

"For people entering over the land borders, it is easier to take a test in the country you enter from, Latvia for example. Of course, it is possible to take the test in public testing locations in many Estonian cities. In the big picture, we should have testing capabilities in county cities as well," Reinsalu added.

This would mean that a Tallinn resident arriving from Latvia by car can take a coronavirus test when arriving in Tallinn. If the person has given a negative test before entering Estonia, they can fulfill their work tasks for seven days, but must take another test then. Otherwise they are subject to two weeks of isolation.

Reinsalu said there are no specific risk countries and the regulation is valid for travel from all countries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:42

Jõks: Situation in Riigikogu should be solved with political agreement

15:19

Minister: State does not need to support Nordica any further

15:01

Government to confirm new covid testing rules for arrivals on Tuesday

14:42

Denmark drops money laundering charges against six Danske Bank suspects

14:12

Kelly Sildaru reaches finals in Freeski World Cup event in Austria

13:48

Statistics: Port of Tallinn cargo flows reached five-year high in 2020

13:31

Regional daily: Rakvere Hospital council members received vaccines

13:12

Constitutional committee MPs ditch e-meeting, surprise Poolamets in person

12:56

Marta and Marten most popular babies names in Tartu

12:24

Number of speeding violations last year up 60,000 from 2019

11:57

SDE MP demands explanation on Riigikogu committee chair's actions

11:27

University of Tartu may have to return €1.5 million in new IT house support

11:02

Anett Kontaveit through to second round in doubles' in Abu Dhabi

10:41

Health Board: 788 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, five deaths

10:37

Riigikogu speaker: There is nothing to support in opposition's protests

10:11

Consumer price index decreased by 0.4 percent in 2020

09:49

Contact learning can restart in 13 counties from January 11

09:17

Government will not ease restrictions on Harju and Ida-Viru sports clubs

08:50

Sewage monitoring study predicting rise in COVID-19 across Estonia

08:21

Health Board: High number of daily new cases could stay for weeks

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: