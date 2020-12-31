Government approves COVID-19 testing rules for arrivals from United Kingdom

The Estonian government approved an order regulating travel from the United Kingdom to Estonia and stipulated that from January 1, when coming to Estonia from the UK, the person travelling must get tested for coronavirus no more than 72 hours before the trip.

Travelers from the UK must either be tested on arrival at Tallinn Airport or can arrive with a negative test taken with in the last 72 hours. The obligation to get tested does not extend to children under 10 years of age.

After crossing the border, the person must remain in self-isolation for 14 days when coming from the UK, during which the person may not leave their place of residence or permanent stay.

The 14-day self-isolation period can be shortened if, in addition to the test performed before arrival in the country, a test is also performed on the seventh day after arrival in Estonia. The self-isolation time is shortened if both tests are negative.

People who arrive in Estonia from the UK in the coming days and who cannot get tested 72 hours before the trip must get tested immediately after entering the country. To shorten the self-isolation period, a second test should then be performed no earlier than the seventh day after the result of the first test is known. Both tests must be negative.

The period of self-isolation is also shortened if a doctor considers the person to be non-infectious. To reduce the period of self-isolation, testing should also be performed in children under 10 years of age.

A person coming from the United Kingdom may leave self-isolation on the instructions of a doctor, police officer or rescue official or in the event of an emergency. A person in self-isolation may also leave home to acquire what is essential for life if it is not possible to obtain it in another way.

People can stay outdoors if they avoid contact with other people completely. Regardless of the reason for leaving home or a permanent place of residence, all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus must be followed.

Exceptions will continue to apply to those who are not subject to testing or self-isolation restrictions if they do not show any signs of illness. For example, restrictions do not extend to those arriving in Estonia in the framework of military protection cooperation, diplomats, and those solving the emergency situation.

The government's press office publishes the order and explanatory memorandum on the website kriis.ee.

The additional rules replace the flight ban between the two countries which Estonia imposes on December 21 after the UK reported a new mutant strain of the coronavirus.

