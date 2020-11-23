Passenger travel declarations can now be submitted online

People arriving in Estonia can now submit their cross-border traveler's declaration information electronically, cutting down waiting time at Tallinn Airport or the Port of Tallinn.

The short form can be filled in here in English, Russian or Estonian by both Estonian citizens and non-citizens within 24 hours of arrival. Passengers are asked for information about where they have traveled from and their contact details.

Until the launch of the online version, forms could only be filled in by hand on arrival.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said the form is a good way of making the task of crossing the border more convenient for the traveller while also helping to prevent the spread of the virus.

Director-general of the Health Board (Terviseamet) Üllar Lanno said the form was created in cooperation with the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center and the Police and Border Guard Board.

"Quite naturally, the system is new, and it is very likely that some shortcomings will arise in the course of widespread use which we did not notice at first. By serving its purpose of cutting down the queues, however, the self-service environment will make the lives of travellers easier and will help to lower the risk of infection," he said.

It is still possible to fill the form in by hand on arrival.

The Health Board has made a short video about the process and explains how the gathered data will be used in the future.

