335 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. Five deaths were also recorded.

According to data from the population registry, there were 193 positive cases in Harju County over the last 24 hours. Another 21 cases were diagnosed in Ida-Viru County and 19 cases were discovered in Pärnu County.

There were eight cases diagnosed in Tartu County and seven in Rapla County. Five cases each were found in Saare and Võru counties with four each added to Järva and Valga counties. Hiiu County saw another two cases in the last 24 hours and one case each went to Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Põlva and Viljandi counties.

Eight cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 590.68, the Health Board says.

There were five deaths since Monday morning. A total of 292 people have died from causes relating to the novel coronavirus.

In total, 11,896 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia.

409 people receiving treatment in hospital, 43 in intensive care

As of Tuesday morning, 409 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 43 patients in intensive care.

A total of 3,823 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 335 returning positive and 3,488 negative – a positive rate of 8.8 percent. There have been 684,214 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 34,138 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

23,811 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 6,034 (25.3 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 17,777 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were five deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 292 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 590.68 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

Editor's note: This article was updated with hospitalization data at 11.50 a.m.

