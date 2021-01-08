Government will not ease restrictions on Harju and Ida-Viru sports clubs

The government decided on Thursday to alleviate restrictions established on sports in indoor and outdoor conditions in 13 counties, keeping restrictions still on Harju and Ida-Viru counties' sports facilities.

"The government decided to make alleviations in 13 counties, because the pandemic's spread is not as great in those counties as it was before. It is possible to organize trainings in groups, in indoor and outdoor conditions, in a larger capacity than befored," said Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa), Minister of Culture.

In the 13 counties except for Ida-Viru and Harju, the currently established restrictions, allowing 1+1 people to train indoors, will end on Sunday. Starting Monday, it is possible to train indoors based on the 10+1 rule, the training group's size can be up to 25 people, Lukas said. Individual trainers still have to maintain distance from others.

The culture minister noted to ERR that this could lead to a certain amount of sports club tourism from Harju County, but there is no way to limit it, nor is that in the plans.

The government is hoping on peoples' reasonableness. "There are security requirements in all sports clubs and these will not be exceeded. And clubs are not made of rubber. Certainly, everyone will not fit in. And if some do go travel, there is no restriction on crossing county borders. At a reasonable manner, if local requirements and conditions are not broken, people can go further from their home (to train - ed.)," Lukas said.

"We hope that sports conditions will begin to improve in Harju and Ida-Viru counties in the coming weeks, but the infection numbers are too high for now. There is no way to make alleviations," the culture minister noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!