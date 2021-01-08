Government will not ease restrictions on Harju and Ida-Viru sports clubs ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A gym.
A gym. Source: Golden Club
News

The government decided on Thursday to alleviate restrictions established on sports in indoor and outdoor conditions in 13 counties, keeping restrictions still on Harju and Ida-Viru counties' sports facilities.

"The government decided to make alleviations in 13 counties, because the pandemic's spread is not as great in those counties as it was before. It is possible to organize trainings in groups, in indoor and outdoor conditions, in a larger capacity than befored," said Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa), Minister of Culture.

In the 13 counties except for Ida-Viru and Harju, the currently established restrictions, allowing 1+1 people to train indoors, will end on Sunday. Starting Monday, it is possible to train indoors based on the 10+1 rule, the training group's size can be up to 25 people, Lukas said. Individual trainers still have to maintain distance from others.

The culture minister noted to ERR that this could lead to a certain amount of sports club tourism from Harju County, but there is no way to limit it, nor is that in the plans.

The government is hoping on peoples' reasonableness. "There are security requirements in all sports clubs and these will not be exceeded. And clubs are not made of rubber. Certainly, everyone will not fit in. And if some do go travel, there is no restriction on crossing county borders. At a reasonable manner, if local requirements and conditions are not broken, people can go further from their home (to train - ed.)," Lukas said.

"We hope that sports conditions will begin to improve in Harju and Ida-Viru counties in the coming weeks, but the infection numbers are too high for now. There is no way to make alleviations," the culture minister noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:17

Government will not ease restrictions on Harju and Ida-Viru sports clubs

08:50

Sewage monitoring study predicting rise in COVID-19 across Estonia

08:21

Health Board: High number of daily new cases could stay for weeks

07.01

Pealtnägija: Children of same-sex couples red line of marriage debate

07.01

Russian border crossings increased by 15 percent in December

07.01

Close to 200 EDF conscripts in quarantine after Christmas leave

07.01

HOIA COVID-19 exposure notification app hits 250,000 users

07.01

Reform leader: Riigikogu committee seriously out of line on marriage bill Updated

07.01

Health Board: 1,104 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

07.01

Ratas condemns fatal shooting in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district

07.01

US politics expert: Republicans may halt Trump's political activity

07.01

Gallery: 'Pink Cloud' city space exhibition opens in Tallinn

07.01

Helme: I keep my fingers crossed for the US people, not politicians

07.01

Opinion: It is all about democracy

07.01

Negative COVID-19 test must be shown on arrival to Estonia from January 15

07.01

Expert: Law not clear on place of mass Riigikogu bill amendments

07.01

PERH plans to sell psychiatry clinic plots at Seewald Manor

07.01

Church of Kazan to be restored for 300th anniversary

07.01

13 EU members call for vaccine aid for Eastern Partnership countries

07.01

National football team's year to start against Hungarian top-flight club

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: