Nationwide sports, education coronavirus restrictions come into force

Additional nationwide restrictions related to sport and education to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) came into effect on Monday, December 14 and will end in January.

The government's order has been republished in full below:

Outdoor and indoor sports

Only contactless individual activities and training or activities and training done with e-solutions with a trainer are allowed indoors. The 2 + 2 rule applies and a mask must be worn. The obligation to wear a mask does not apply to children under the age of 12 or if it is not possible to wear a mask due to health reasons or the nature of work and activity. Shared items must be disinfected after each use.

Outdoor sports are allowed in groups of up to 10, plus a trainer.

The restriction does not apply to professional sports activities taking place in the competitive system of sports governing bodies, including members and candidates of adult and youth national teams and big league teams, activities related to the country's military defence and internal security, and people with special needs.

Sports and exercise events are not allowed until 3 January 2021 (inclusive).

Sports competitions

Until January 3 (inclusive), sports competitions are allowed only for big league teams participating in the competitive system of sports governing bodies, professional athletes, and members and candidates of the Estonian national adult and youth team. Spectators are not allowed.

The 2 + 2 rule applies, but not to the competitors during the competition. A mask must be worn indoors. The above exceptions apply to wearing a mask. The organiser of the competition must provide disinfectants.

Youth work, hobby activities and education, refresher training and refresher courses

Youth work, refresher training, and refresher courses are only allowed at a distance or in contactless individual activities and training, which may be done with a supervisor. The 2 + 2 rule applies. A mask must be worn indoors, subject to the above exceptions. Shared items must be disinfected after each use.

Up to 10 people can take part in outdoor hobby education and hobby activities, plus a supervisor or coach.

The restriction does not apply to activities related to the country's military defence and internal security, as well as to people with special needs. These restrictions do not apply to the Astangu Vocational Rehabilitation Centre.

Education

Until 31 December 2020, the study buildings of general education schools, vocational education institutions, institutions of professional higher education, and universities will be closed. In exceptional cases, distance learning may be conducted at the decision of the school. Personal consultations, olympiads, internships, and examinations and tests may also be carried out exceptionally and at the discretion of the school (compliance must be ensured with the following requirements: 2 + 2 rule, wearing masks indoors with the above exceptions, availability of disinfectants).

Contact teaching can take place for students with special educational needs.

Kindergartens and childcare institutions will remain open.

The restrictions do not apply to institutions and schools for children with special needs.

Additional restrictions for Ida-Viru County came into effect on Saturday.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) announced the new restrictions on his Facebook page last week.

