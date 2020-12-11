Government approves nationwide, Ida-Viru County restrictions

On Thursday, the government approved an order for new restrictions in Ida-Viru County and across Estonia to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The new rules start this week and last until January.

ERR News republishes the full order below:

Restrictions in force in Ida-Viru County from December 12 to January 3 (inclusive)

Entertainment and accommodation facilities, museums, and exhibitions must be closed to customers and visitors. The restriction on accommodation services does not apply to people directly involved in resolving the emergency situation, such as doctors and nurses who have gone to work in Ida-Viru County from other parts of Estonia.

All sports facilities must be closed to customers, including sports clubs, saunas, spas, swimming pools, water centres, and swimming pools. The restriction does not apply to professional sports activities taking place in the competitive system of sports governing bodies, including members and candidates of adult and youth national teams and big league teams, activities related to the country's military defence and internal security, and people with special needs.

All sales and service halls of catering companies must be closed to customers. Food takeaway and related courier service will be allowed.

Both outdoor and indoor public meetings and events, including conferences, theatre performances, concerts, and cinema screenings are not allowed.

Churches and other religious venues may remain open under the current requirements.

It is prohibited to conduct youth work, hobby activities and education, refresher training, and refresher courses. These activities may only be continued as individual activities or at a distance. The restriction does not apply to activities related to the country's military defence and internal security, as well as to people with special needs.

Exercise and training in public indoor areas are not allowed. Contactless individual activities and training are allowed outdoors, either alone or with a trainer. The restriction does not apply to professional sports activities taking place in the competitive system of sports governing bodies, including members and candidates of adult and youth national teams and big league teams, activities related to the country's military defence and internal security, and people with special needs.

National restrictions in force from December 14

Outdoor and indoor sports

Only contactless individual activities and training or activities and training done with e-solutions with a trainer are allowed indoors. The 2 + 2 rule applies and a mask must be worn. The obligation to wear a mask does not apply to children under the age of 12 or if it is not possible to wear a mask due to health reasons or the nature of work and activity. Shared items must be disinfected after each use.

Outdoor sports are allowed in groups of up to 10, plus a trainer.

The restriction does not apply to professional sports activities taking place in the competitive system of sports governing bodies, including members and candidates of adult and youth national teams and big league teams, activities related to the country's military defence and internal security, and people with special needs.

Sports and exercise events are not allowed until January 3, 2021 (inclusive).

Sports competitions

Until January 3 (inclusive), sports competitions are allowed only for big league teams participating in the competitive system of sports governing bodies, professional athletes, and members and candidates of the Estonian national adult and youth team. Spectators are not allowed.

The 2 + 2 rule applies, but not to the competitors during the competition. A mask must be worn indoors. The above exceptions apply to wearing a mask. The organiser of the competition must provide disinfectants.

Youth work, hobby activities and education, refresher training and refresher courses

Youth work, refresher training, and refresher courses are only allowed at a distance or in contactless individual activities and training, which may be done with a supervisor. The 2 + 2 rule applies. A mask must be worn indoors, subject to the above exceptions. Shared items must be disinfected after each use.

Up to 10 people can take part in outdoor hobby education and hobby activities, plus a supervisor or coach.

The restriction does not apply to activities related to the country's military defence and internal security, as well as to people with special needs. These restrictions do not apply to the Astangu Vocational Rehabilitation Centre.

Education

Until December 31, 2020, the study buildings of general education schools, vocational education institutions, institutions of professional higher education, and universities will be closed. In exceptional cases, distance learning may be conducted at the decision of the school. Personal consultations, olympiads, internships, and examinations and tests may also be carried out exceptionally and at the discretion of the school (compliance must be ensured with the following requirements: 2 + 2 rule, wearing masks indoors with the above exceptions, availability of disinfectants).

Contact teaching can take place for students with special educational needs.

Kindergartens and childcare institutions will remain open.

The restrictions do not apply to institutions and schools for children with special needs.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

