Police: Almost 90 percent of Ida-Viru residents wearing masks in public

Approximately 15,000 masks were handed out in Ida-Viru County by the Eastern Regional Crisis Headquarter and local government last week and it is estimated that 90 percent of people are wearing masks in public.

Masks were distributed to people in need as well as people who had forgotten to wear a mask or had not purchased brought one. If necessary, more masks will be distributed in the coming days.

Üllar Kustala, head of the Eastern Prefecture Crisis Headquarters, said the share of masks wearing in public space has increased significantly.

"If two weeks ago every third person wore a mask in shopping malls, today the picture has become much better - now nine out of ten people are protecting themselves and others. Although wearing a mask has become the norm in terms of fighting the virus and keeping each other safe, some residents do not keep their distance from each other in shops," Kustala said.

Marje Muusikus, Head of the Eastern Region of the Health Board, said that responsible behavior is a sign the virus is taken seriously and residents want to contribute to its prevention.

"If the restrictions are consistently adhered to, we will see the first positive effects in three or four weeks. It is very important here that the coming holidays are celebrated in a narrow family circle," said Muusikus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!