Ida-Viru County coronavirus restrictions enter into force

Today (December 12) additional restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus have entered into force in Estonia's eastern county Ida-Viru. Entertainment establishments, schools, restaurants and gyms are closed until January.

Ida-Viru County currently has the highest rate of infection in Estonia at 1021.91 per 100,000 people. In comparison, Harju County's rate is 477.5 per 100,000. The majority of outbreaks are related to workplaces, hobby clubs and schools.

There are estimated to be 1,372 active cases of the virus in Ida-Viru and the Health Board is monitoring more than 6,200 people.

Additional support has already been sent to the region to help the struggling health care system and hospitals are asking for volunteer workers.

ERR News has republished the new restrictions below:

Restrictions in force in Ida-Viru County from December 12 to January 3 (inclusive)

Entertainment and accommodation facilities, museums, and exhibitions must be closed to customers and visitors. The restriction on accommodation services does not apply to people directly involved in resolving the emergency situation, such as doctors and nurses who have gone to work in Ida-Viru County from other parts of Estonia.

All sports facilities must be closed to customers, including sports clubs, saunas, spas, swimming pools, water centres, and swimming pools. The restriction does not apply to professional sports activities taking place in the competitive system of sports governing bodies, including members and candidates of adult and youth national teams and big league teams, activities related to the country's military defence and internal security, and people with special needs.

All sales and service halls of catering companies must be closed to customers. Food takeaway and related courier service will be allowed.

Both outdoor and indoor public meetings and events, including conferences, theatre performances, concerts, and cinema screenings are not allowed.

Churches and other religious venues may remain open under the current requirements.

It is prohibited to conduct youth work, hobby activities and education, refresher training, and refresher courses. These activities may only be continued as individual activities or at a distance. The restriction does not apply to activities related to the country's military defence and internal security, as well as to people with special needs.

Exercise and training in public indoor areas are not allowed. Contactless individual activities and training are allowed outdoors, either alone or with a trainer. The restriction does not apply to professional sports activities taking place in the competitive system of sports governing bodies, including members and candidates of adult and youth national teams and big league teams, activities related to the country's military defence and internal security, and people with special needs.

The order published by the government can be read here. Additional restrictions will be applied across the country on Monday (December 14).

--

