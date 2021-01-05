Number of visits to Artis cinema fall by over 40 percent

Compared with 2019, the number of visitors to Artis, an art house cineman in Tallinn, fell by 41 percent in 2020. Despite the difficult times, domestic movies proved the most popular.

2020 started off well for Artis: Until March 13, the viewer numbers were significantly higher than average and the cinema racked up over 13,000 visits a month. However, this changed with the arrival of the pandemic. Artis saw 50 percent of its 2020 visits total already met in spring.

The emergency situation and the summer period were difficult for Artis, though normal figures were restored by October. In December, however, the visitor numbers decreased again. "2020, which started off amazingly, turned out to be complicated, and ended with us having to close the cinema again. I would still like to be optimistic, however, and see the new year as a new opportunity," manager of the cinemas, Rein Palosaar, said.

Most popular movies shown at Artis in 2020, with their number of visitors, were:

1. "Fred Jüssi. Olemise ilu" – 4,981

2. "Judy" – 4,227

3. "Parimad aastad me elus" – 3,163

4. "Talve" – 2,443

5. "Sipsik" – 2,379

6. "Südamering" – 2,264

7. "Tove Janssoni rääkimata lugu" – 1,761

8. "Järgmine ring" – 1,503

9. "Põleva tütarlapse portree" – 1,346

10. "Ilusaimad ajad" - 1,222

Harju County, including Tallinn, saw a raft of stricter regulations arrive at the end of the year, including the closure of cinemas, concert halls and theaters.

