Police dealt with drunk drivers and domestic violence during holidays

A police car.
A police car. Source: ERR
The police have pulled over more drunk drivers and responded to more domestic disturbances than usual during the holiday season, while Christmas was quieter than usual for the Rescue Board this year.

The Tallinn Old Town was full of people on Saturday evening, with police patrols keeping an eye on the situation.

While there is no obligation to wear a mask outdoors, the police helped the Health Board monitor whether people were wearing one when visiting malls, gas stations, churches etc. for a total of 450 locations.

The police conclude that while most people wear a mask, they had to hand out 1,000 masks to people who did not have one.

"If the person refuses to accept the mask or put it on, we ask them to leave the shop. We will forward the information of people who refuse to leave the shop and are intent on continuing their violation to the Health Board," said Tago Trei, senior maintenance of law and order officer for the Police and Border Guard Board.

The police pulled over more than 60 drunk drivers over the last two days. Domestic violence was also a problem.

"There have been around 90 cases of domestic violence during the holidays. We could describe that as more than usual," Trei added.

The holiday season has been a calm one for the Rescue Board, with rescuers having to remove fallen trees from roads.

"There were also some incidents on the ice, such a dog and an ATV falling through in separate incidents. There were a few dozen small fires," said Toomas Kääparin, executive steward of the Rescue Board.

New Year's Eve is just around the corner. The board urges people to take care when handling open flame and to extinguish candles when leaving the room.

The police ask drivers to only get behind the wheel sober and critically monitor weather conditions.

"There will be thaw during daytime and freezing at night. In other words, it is not always necessary to drive the speed limit and current weather conditions should be considered instead. We will be out there to make sure people do," Trei said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

