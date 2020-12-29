AK: Police called to 180 domestic violence incidents over Christmas break

Police were called in close to 200 domestic violence incidents over the Christmas break, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Monday night.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) says that while the Christmas break – December 24-26 were national holidays – passed off largely peaceably, the authority was involved in around double the usual volume of call-outs, apprehending dozens of drink drivers and well over a hundred cases of speeding.

The PPA was called out close to 4,800 times over the three days, AK reported, to 180 incidents of alleged domestic violence and 16 road traffic accidents, the latter seeing 11 people injured. A total of 8,600 drivers were checked, with over 80 cases of drink driving and 150 speeding incidents being reported.

While these figures are nothing out of the ordinary for Christmas, the PPA says, this year the organization had more work to carry out in checking adherence to corona virus regulations in public places.

To this end, close to 1,600 indoor public spaces, including shopping malls and churches, were inspected, and the PPA distributed over 3,400 face-masks to the public, AK reported.

Wearing a face-mask is required in indoor public spaces and, while churches have been operating through the festive season, they must adhere to a 50 percent maximum capacity rule, as must stores.

The PPA says that drivers should exercise caution and observe speed limits, allowing for slippery conditions and the fact that journey times can be longer than in other seasons. The PPA also urges the public not to drink and drive and to ensure friends, acquaintances and family members do not drive after consuming even the smallest amounts of alcohol.

The PPA also urges the public to report all cases of domestic and other violence to the emergency number, 112.

