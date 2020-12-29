AK: Police called to 180 domestic violence incidents over Christmas break ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
PPA personnel out on patrol in Tallinn.
PPA personnel out on patrol in Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

Police were called in close to 200 domestic violence incidents over the Christmas break, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Monday night.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) says that while the Christmas break – December 24-26 were national holidays – passed off largely peaceably, the authority was involved in around double the usual volume of call-outs, apprehending dozens of drink drivers and well over a hundred cases of speeding.

The PPA was called out close to 4,800 times over the three days, AK reported, to 180 incidents of alleged domestic violence and 16 road traffic accidents, the latter seeing 11 people injured. A total of 8,600 drivers were checked, with over 80 cases of drink driving and 150 speeding incidents being reported.

While these figures are nothing out of the ordinary for Christmas, the PPA says, this year the organization had more work to carry out in checking adherence to corona virus regulations in public places.

To this end, close to 1,600 indoor public spaces, including shopping malls and churches, were inspected, and the PPA distributed over 3,400 face-masks to the public, AK reported.

Wearing a face-mask is required in indoor public spaces and, while churches have been operating through the festive season, they must adhere to a 50 percent maximum capacity rule, as must stores.

The PPA says that drivers should exercise caution and observe speed limits, allowing for slippery conditions and the fact that journey times can be longer than in other seasons. The PPA also urges the public not to drink and drive and to ensure friends, acquaintances and family members do not drive after consuming even the smallest amounts of alcohol.

The PPA also urges the public to report all cases of domestic and other violence to the emergency number, 112.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:44

Coronavirus spring wave emergency transport cost state half-a-million euros

12:14

NyxAir has to borrow Nordica plane to keep Saaremaa flight route open

12:00

Health Board: 478 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

11:35

Over 100 Estonian citizens, residents book United Kingdom special flights

10:58

Regional daily: Narva Center Party members rebel against Yana Toom

10:26

Study: Estonians have higher trust in government than Latvians, Lithuanians

09:51

AK: Police called to 180 domestic violence incidents over Christmas break

09:28

Education minister proposes to send children back to school Updated

09:16

AK: Winter storms leave hundreds without Christmas electricity

08:28

Ministers will not receive COVID-19 vaccinations anytime soon

28.12

Coronavirus round-up: December 21-27

28.12

Opposition marriage referendum bill amendments may be presented last minute

28.12

Virologist: New virus strain may already have arrived in Estonia

28.12

Interior minister endorses distribution of 2021 immigration quota

28.12

Tallinn Airport planning to relaunch flights to London and Minsk

28.12

Digging work at Ämari Air Base reveals valuable archaeological finds

28.12

Estonia to buy 50,000 additional doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

28.12

Justice chancellor hits out on social media at sports facility closure

28.12

Weather service issues level 1 weather warning due to windy conditions, ice

28.12

Hunt plays pivotal role in Bengals win at Houston

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: