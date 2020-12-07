news

Vormsi woman killed by drunk driver

A PPA officer (photo is illustrative).
A PPA officer (photo is illustrative). Source: PPA
A 50-year-old woman was killed by a drunk driver on the island of Vormsi on Sunday afternoon, after an accident involving the vehicle in which she was traveling.

BNS reports the accident occurred at a little before 4.30 p.m. near the village of Suuremõisa, on Estonia's fourth-largest island, population 415.

According to preliminary reports, a minibus-type vehicle being driven by a 41-year-old man left the road and hit a tree.

The woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

While the minibuses' tires were in a legal condition, reports say, neither the woman nor the driver were wearing a seat-belt. The driver also did not have a valid license, BNS reports.

Driving a vehicle after consuming any quantity of alcohol is illegal in Estonia. A misdemeanor offense begins with a blood alcohol level of 0.2mg/l, while levels of 1.5mg/l or above while in charge of a vehicle constitute a criminal offense.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

